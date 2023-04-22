Raanta stopped 32 of 36 shots Friday in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders in Game 3 of the Hurricanes' first-round series.

The two teams were tied 1-1 heading into the third period, but Raanta wound up on the wrong end of history when the Isles set a playoff record by scoring four times in only 2:18, although the netminder was on the bench for the last one. The stumble might open the door for Frederik Andersen to take the crease for Game 4 on Sunday, but Raanta's 2.60 GAA and .909 save percentage through the first three games of the series have helped Carolina to a 2-1 lead.