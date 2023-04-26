Raanta allowed three goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders.

Raanta struggled Tuesday, stopping just 19 of 22 shots, as the Hurricanes failed to clinch a series victory. The 33-year-old netminder is now 3-2-0 with a .906 save percentage in the playoffs. While Raanta has been solid overall in the series, the Hurricanes could turn to Frederik Andersen for Game 6. Rannta went 19-3-3 with a .910 save percentage during the regular season.