Raanta allowed three goals on 32 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Flames.

Raanta's second start of the year didn't go as smoothly as the first, as he squandered the early 2-0 lead the Hurricanes established. He'll want the second goal back, as Brett Ritchie scored from a tight angle. Raanta is 1-0-1 with four goals allowed on 51 shots through two starts. Frederik Andersen should be considered likely to start Monday in a favorable road matchup with the slumping Canucks.