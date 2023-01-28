Raanta turned aside 26 of 29 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

It's not often you see the winning netminder allow an empty-net goal, but that's exactly what happened in this one. The Hurricanes pulled Raanta late in the third period down 3-2 then gave up one more tally with just under two minutes left, but they managed to score twice before the final horn to force OT, where Martin Necas ended things. Raanta hasn't lost in regulation since mid-November, amassing a 12-2-3 record on the season with a 2.55 GAA despite a shaky .897 save percentage, but assuming Frederik Andersen (upper body) can use the All-Star break to get healthy again, the pecking order in net for Carolina isn't likely to change.