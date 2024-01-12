Raanta was credited with the win after replacing Pyotr Kochetkov (upper body) midway through the second period of Thursday's 6-3 victory over the Ducks, stopping all three shots he faced.

It might have been the easiest win of Raanta's career given how few shots were sent his way, as Carolina responded with fury after Kochetkov took a hit to the head on a rush by Isac Lundestrom -- Stefan Noesen scored the game-winner less than a minute after Kochetkov left the game. Raanta could be thrust into the starting role for Carolina if Kochetkov's injury proves to be serious, but he has looked better since being recalled from AHL Chicago in late December, going 2-0-1 in three appearances while stopping 42 of 46 shots (.913 save percentage).