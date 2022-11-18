Raanta turned aside 12 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The ice was extremely tilted in Carolina's favor, as the Canes out-shot the Avs 48-15 on the night, but Pavel Francouz was outstanding in the other crease. Raanta has lost three straight starts after beginning the season 3-0-1 but he has yet to allow more than three goals in a game, leaving him with a 2.53 GAA and .902 save percentage.