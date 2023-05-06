Raanta is feeling better Saturday after missing Game 2 with an illness, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour said that Raanta is not feeling great Saturday, but he is feeling better than Friday. Raanta will travel with the team to New Jersey in time for Sunday's Game 3. Raanta will have a tough time getting back the net from Frederik Andersen as Andersen has been sensational in his last three games, giving up only three goals on 81 shots. Raanta is 3-2 in the playoffs, surrendering 13 goals on 139 shots versus the Islanders in the first round.