Raanta made 18 saves in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

Making his first NHL start since Dec. 15, Raanta wasn't busy and wasn't particularly sharp, but he got enough offensive support to pick up his first win since Nov. 22. The veteran has had a rough season, stumbling to a 3.56 GAA and .855 save percentage through 15 appearances, but Carolina seems content to run with him as Pyotr Kochetkov's backup for now and give Raanta a chance to turn things around.