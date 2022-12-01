Per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Raanta was the first goaltender off the ice Thursday, indicating that he will be patrolling the visiting crease against St. Louis.

Raanta has taken over the No. 1 role in Carolina since Frederik Andersen has been out with a lower-body injury suffered on Nov. 6. Raanta is 8-4-2 with a 2.47 GAA and a .901 save percentage this season. He will face the Blues, who have averaged 2.86 goals per game this season.