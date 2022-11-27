Raanta made 18 saves in a 3-2 win over Calgary on Saturday.
Adam Ruzicka beat him on a rebound on the power play late in the first period and Tyler Toffoli scored on a breakaway in the second. The win was Raanta's first since Nov. 4 and snapped an 0-2-1 streak for the twinetender.
