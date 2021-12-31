Raanta made 26 saves in a 4-0 win over Montreal on Thursday.
It was his 14th NHL shutout and first since Feb. 4, 2020 when he stoned the Oilers while still in a Coyotes' uniform. Raanta's game sharpened as the night progressed. His ice time remains limited as the Canes' backup, but he's a solid daily play when he's in the blue paint.
