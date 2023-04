Raanta stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Raanta also saved 25 of 26 shots in the series opener, so he's improved to 2-0 in the 2023 playoffs. He did run into some problems during the second period of Wednesday's contest, allowing two goals on eight shots, but Carolina provided him with enough support to pull through. Raanta was solid during the regular season, posting a 19-3-3 record, 2.23 GAA and .910 save percentage in 27 appearances.