Raanta will protect the home goal versus the Coyotes on Saturday.

While Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion) came off injured reserve Friday, he won't displace Raanta from the starting spot just yet. Raanta has played well lately, going 4-2-1 with a 2.23 GAA and a .902 save percentage over his last seven games, all at home. The Coyotes are 2-3-1 over their last six games with just 15 goals scored over that span.