Raanta (lower body) took some shots at practice Thursday and is getting closer to a return, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Raanta will likely need a full practice before he is ready to return to action. He last played March 7 in Montreal and left the contest after the first period with the injury. Raanta is 16-2-3 with a 2.32 GAA and .907 save percentage this season.