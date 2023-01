Raanta stopped 15 of 18 shots Saturday, suffering a 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Raanta did not have his A-game Saturday, posting a .833 save percentage and allowing Kirill Marchenko's first career hat trick. Raanta is coming off a decent month of December, posting a 5-0-0 record with a 2.63 GAA and a .897 save percentage. Tuesday versus New Jersey could be the next time Raanta is between the pipes.