Raanta will guard the home crease against Philadelphia on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Raanta is going in back-to-back games as Pyotr Kochetkov is not 100 percent according to coach Rod Brind'Amour. Raanta is coming off a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday, stopping 24 shots. He is 6-2-2 with a 2.77 GAA and an .891 save percentage. Raanta will face the Flyers, who lost 4-3 to the Maple Leafs on Thursday, and have scored only 85 goals in 34 games.