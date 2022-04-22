Raanta made 20 saves in a 4-2 win over the Jets on Thursday.

Kyle Connor scored at 7:10 of the first to put the Jets up 1-0 and then Pierre-Luc Dubois wired a wrister from the left circle through Brett Pesce's legs and over Raanta's glove. But that was it. Raanta is the de facto starter while Freddie Andersen remains out with a lower-body injury. There is no timetable for his return although his MRI did return negative.