Raanta will start Game 7 at home against the Rangers on Monday, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.

Raanta coughed up three goals on 13 shots and was pulled during the second period of Saturday's Game 6 loss. The 33-year-old is now 6-5-0 with a 2.20 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 12 postseason appearances. He's allowed just two goals on 66 shots in three home games this series.