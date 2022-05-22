Raanta will get the starting nod for Sunday's road matchup with the Rangers.

Raanta was outstanding in the first two games of this series, allowing just one goal on 49 shots in a pair of victories. He's coming off a 21-save shutout in Game 2 on Friday. The veteran netminder went 0-2 while coughing up eight goals on 60 shots in two road games in Boston during the first round.