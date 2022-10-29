Raanta will start Saturday's road game against Philadelphia, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Raanta will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Frederik Andersen played in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders. He has stopped 47 of 51 shots this year en route to a 1-0-1 start.
