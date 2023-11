Raanta is slated to start at home against Edmonton on Wednesday.

Raanta will attempt to earn his second straight win after saving 26 of 28 shots in a 4-2 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday. He has a 5-2-0 record, 2.88 GAA and .885 save percentage in eight outings this campaign. The Oilers have struggled offensively this year, ranking 21st with 2.94 goals per game.