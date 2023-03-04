Raanta stopped 17 of 18 shots in a 6-1 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Raanta was only beaten by Lawson Crouse, and that marker came midway through the second period to reduce Carolina's lead to 3-1. The 33-year-old goaltender has a 16-2-3 record, 2.26 GAA and .909 save percentage in 22 games this season. Raanta has won his last four outings while saving 98 of 102 shots.