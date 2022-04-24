Raanta suffered a lower-body injury Sunday and had to exit in the second period against the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Raanta stopped 17 of 18 shots before departing the game with a 2-1 lead. Pyotr Kochetkov replaced him in Carolina's crease. With Frederik Andersen sidelined by an undisclosed injury, the Hurricanes could be without their top two goalies heading into the playoffs.