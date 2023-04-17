Raanta will get the starting nod in Monday's Game 1 home clash with the Islanders, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Raanta came up just one victory shy of a 20-win season, which would have been his first time heading that threshold since 2017-18 when he was with the Coyotes. The Canes have been rotating starts between Raanta and Frederik Andersen and it appears that trend will continue into the postseason. In his last four appearances, Raanta posted a 3-1-0 record, 1.74 GAA and one shutout. If coach Rod Brind'Amour continues the flip between backstops, look for Andersen to be between the pipes for Game 2 on Wednesday.