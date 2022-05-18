Raanta will guard the home goal during Wednesday's Game 1 versus the Rangers, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Raanta played well during the Hurricanes' first-round series win over the Bruins, going 3-2-0 while posting an admirable 2.37 GAA and .927 save percentage. He'll try to secure his fourth win of the playoffs in a matchup with a Rangers team that averaged 4.00 goals per game during its seven-game, opening-round series victory over the Penguins.