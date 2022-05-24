Raanta will guard the road goal during Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Rangers.

Raanta played well in Sunday's Game 3 against New York, stopping 30 of 32 shots, but he ultimately came away with a loss due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 33-year-old Finn will try to help the Hurricanes secure a commanding 3-1 series lead by shooting for his sixth win of the playoffs in a rematch with the same Rangers squad Tuesday.