Raanta will get the starting nod at home against the Predators.

Raanta has been stuck in a rut lately, going 0-3-0 with a brutal .807 save percentage over his last four appearances. Friday's game will be his first appearance since coughing up four goals in a loss to Vancouver on Dec. 9. The 34-year-old is 6-5-0 with a 3.40 GAA and an .860 save percentage through 13 outings this season.