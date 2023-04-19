Raanta will get the starting nod at home versus the Islanders in Game 2 on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Raanta will appear in back-to-back games for the first time since late January after putting together a 25-save winning effort over New York in Game 1. Despite the 33-year-old Finn starting Wednesday, he figures to remain on a relatively short leash with Frederik Andersen waiting for an opportunity to start as well. At this point, it seems likely that coach Rod Brind'Amour will continue to ride the hot hand as long as the Canes are in the playoffs.