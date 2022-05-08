Raanta will start Sunday's Game 4 in Boston, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News and Observer reports.

He sustained an upper-body injury in Game 2 on Wednesday and dressed as the backup behind Pyotr Kochetkov for Friday's Game 3 loss, but Raanta's healthy enough to retake the starting role and will look to help the Hurricanes take a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Bruins. The Finnish netminder has stopped 41 of the 42 shots he's faced this postseason.