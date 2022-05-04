Raanta left Wednesday's matchup with Toronto with an apparent head injury, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Raanta was injured in a collision with Boston's David Pastrnak for which the Boston forward was assessed a penalty. With Raanta coming out of the game, Pyotr Kochetkov took his place in the crease, making his first appearance in an NHL postseason game.
