Raanta (lower body) will not return to Monday's game against the Rangers.

Raanta was replaced by Pyotr Kochetkov near the end of the second period after he was helped off the ice and back to the locker room. He stopped 16 of 18 shots prior to the injury. Barring a late comeback by Carolina, the veteran netminder will finish the 2022 postseason with a .922 save percentage alongside a 6-6 record.