Raanta (lower body) left Wednesday's game for precautionary reasons.

Raanta stopped seven of eight shots as the Hurricanes built up a 4-1 lead after one period. Pyotr Kochetkov took over in goal for the second period, and he'd likely get the bulk of the starts if Raanta is out beyond Wednesday. If Raanta misses more time, Yaniv Perets will likely be called up from the ECHL as an emergency depth option.