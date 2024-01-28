Raanta made 10 saves in a 3-1 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

He was barely tested Saturday. Logan Cooley was the only desert dog to score; it came on a deflection. It was an odd game -- the Canes spent almost the entire game in the Coyotes zone, but it took until the last minute of the game to secure the win. Raanta has won three of his last four starts, but it remains to be seen what role he will ultimately play with Pyotr Kochetkov back from injury (concussion) and working his way into rotation.