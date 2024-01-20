Raanta stopped 10 of 12 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Raanta allowed a goal early in the first period on a Klim Kostin snap shot and a power-play goal late in the second. He never faced more than five shots in a single period and he was able to secure his third win in the last four games. The 34-year-old saved a respectable 71 of 79 shots (.898 save percentage) over that span. He has a 10-6-2 record, 3.21 GAA and an .868 save percentage in 20 outings this season.