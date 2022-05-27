Raanta stopped 16 of 17 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Raanta didn't face a ton of traffic, as the Hurricanes were able to establish their game. Mika Zibanejad's power-play tally in the first period was all the Rangers put past Raanta in this contest. After giving up six goals in the last two road games, being back at home seemed to serve the 33-year-old well. He'll need to take some of that solid play back to New York for Saturday's Game 6, where the Hurricanes will get their first chance to eliminate the Rangers.