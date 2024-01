Raanta is expected to be between the home pipes Thursday versus New Jersey.

Spencer Martin picked up the start Wednesday, so it only makes sense that Raanta will get the call against the Devils. It has been a tough season for Raanta, as he was waived earlier in the season and spent a couple of games with AHL Chicago. Raanta is 10-7-2 with a 3.20 GAA and a poor .866 save percentage. He will take on the Devils, who have scored 156 goals in 45 games, 10th in the NHL.