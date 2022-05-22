Raanta stopped 30 of 32 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers in Game 3. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The low-scoring theme of this second-round series persisted, but this time it was the Hurricanes limited to a single goal. Raanta has still allowed just three goals on 81 shots across the three contests -- he's been a big reason why the Canes own a 2-1 series lead. The 33-year-old Finn will likely be back between the pipes in Tuesday's Game 4 as Carolina will try again for its first road win in the postseason.