Raanta stopped 25 of 28 shots in relief of Pyotr Kochetkov in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

Raanta played 54:14 in the game, and the Oilers hardly let up after chasing Kochetkov early in the first period. With 13 goals allowed over his last three appearances, Raanta is far from a reliable option for fantasy managers. He's at a 6-4-0 record with a 3.33 GAA and an .863 save percentage over 12 contests. Given his heavy workload Wednesday, it's unclear if Raanta will play Thursday versus the Flames or if head coach Rod Brind'Amour will give Kochetkov a chance at redemption.