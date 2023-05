Raanta stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2.

Raanta turned in a solid effort, but Jesperi Kotkaniemi's hooking penalty came back to bite the Hurricanes quickly. Raanta is now 3-3 across six playoff appearances, allowing 15 goals on 165 shots. It wouldn't be surprising to see Frederik Andersen back in goal for Game 3 on Monday, which would send Raanta back to the backup role.