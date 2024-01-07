Raanta stopped 21 of 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Blues.

Although Raanta ended up in the loss column, he was sharp all night. He allowed only one goal early in the first period on a breakaway by Nathan Walker and the Blues could not solve him until the eventual loss in the shootout. Raanta has only played four games since allowing eight goals against the Lightning on November 24. This was a bright spot for Raanta as he was placed on waivers in December and has been severely outplayed by Pyotr Kochetkov since the injury to Frederik Anderson. The 34-year old Raanta looks to catch some momentum as he competes for more starts in net for the Hurricanes.