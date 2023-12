Raanta allowed two goals on 22 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Raanta was decent in his first start since Nov. 24, but a couple of Winnipeg goals proved enough to hand him the loss, as Carolina could only score once on Laurent Brossoit despite recording 43 shots. The 34-year-old Raanta falls to 6-4-0 with a subpar .859 save percentage on the season. Despite his struggles, Raanta should continue to share netminding duties with Pyotr Kochetkov while Frederik Andersen (illness) remains out.