Raanta will guard the road goal during Thursday's Game 6 versus Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Raanta was fantastic in Tuesday's Game 5, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 victory. The 33-year-old netminder will try to help the Hurricanes advance past the Bruins into the second round by shooting for his third win of the postseason Thursday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Bounces back in Game 5•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Starting second straight•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Takes loss in Game 4•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: In net for Game 4•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Set to back up•
-
Hurricanes' Antti Raanta: Won't return due to upper-body injury•