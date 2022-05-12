Raanta will guard the road goal during Thursday's Game 6 versus Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Raanta was fantastic in Tuesday's Game 5, turning aside 33 of 34 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 victory. The 33-year-old netminder will try to help the Hurricanes advance past the Bruins into the second round by shooting for his third win of the postseason Thursday.