Raanta allowed two goals on 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Panthers.

Florida's third goal was scored into an empty net with Raanta pulled for an extra attacker. Raanta wasn't bad in this one, but Spencer Knight was even better in the home net, setting aside all 40 of Carolina's shots. This was the Finn's first regulation loss of the season, dropping his record to 3-1-1. The Hurricanes will be right back in action Thursday against Edmonton, but that start will likely go to Pyotr Kochetkov with Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) sidelined, sparing Raanta the misfortune of facing Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl behind a weary defense.