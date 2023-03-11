Raanta (undisclosed) won't play Saturday versus the Golden Knights, per the NHL media site.
Raanta will miss a second straight game with the injury, but it's not believed to be a long-term issue. His status for Sunday's game in New Jersey hasn't been determined yet.
