Raanta will not start versus the Coyotes on Wednesday.
Raanta was initially lined up for the start, but Pyotr Kochetkov will go instead. Raanta reportedly tweaked something at practice, but he's healthy enough to serve as the backup, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal, so there's little reason for fantasy managers to be concerned at this time.
