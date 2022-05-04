Per Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, Raanta was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal at home in Wednesday's Game 2 versus Boston.

Raanta was fantastic in Monday's Game 1 against the Bruins, turning aside 35 of 36 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 win. He'll try to help his team maintain home-ice advantage by securing a second straight win over the same Boston squad Wednesday.