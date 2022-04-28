Raanta is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's regular-season finale versus the Devils.
Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) has yet to resume skating, so Raanta is on track to enter the playoffs as Carolina's No. 1 option in net. Raanta will try to end the regular season with a bang by securing his 15th win of the year in a favorable home matchup with a New Jersey team that's 11-25-4 on the road this campaign.
