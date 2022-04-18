Raanta will guard the road cage versus Arizona on Monday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Raanta has been inconsistent throughout the season, as he is 12-5-4 with two shutouts and a 2.44 GAA in 24 outings. The 32-year-old Finn spent four seasons with the Coyotes in which he logged 104 games (101 starts) and a .921 save percentage but struggled to stay healthy. With Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) set to miss at least a week, Raanta will have to carry the load for Carolina heading into the postseason.