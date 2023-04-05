Raanta stopped 26 of 28 shots, leading the Hurricanes to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Senators on Tuesday.

Raanta was solid Tuesday, allowing a goal in the second period to Claude Giroux and a power-play goal to Alex DeBrincat in the third period. He shut the door after, allowing the Hurricanes to pick up the win in overtime. Coming off a 14-save shutout over Montreal, Tuesday's win marked back-to-back wins for the Finnish netminder. He should serve as the backup to Frederik Andersen moving forward.