Raanta stopped 22 of 25 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

Raanta got plenty of help from the Hurricanes' top-six forwards, who handled all of the team's offense in this contest. The 33-year-old goalie improved to 3-0-1, though he's allowed three goals in each of his last three starts. He'll continue to see a backup role behind Frederik Andersen, who is starting roughly two-thirds of the games. Raanta won't be confined specifically to back-to-backs, but he's unlikely to see a majority of the playing time unless Andersen gets hurt.